Tennessee State

LSU Falls to Tennessee 4-2, in Game 1 of Super Regional

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 10 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (49-16), the No. 3 overall seed, can clinch a berth in the College World Series with another win over the Tigers. The Vols are 4-0 against LSU (38-24) this season, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Knoxville in March, beating them in walk-off fashion twice. Cade Doughty opened the scoring hit a solo home run in the second inning for LSU. The game was delayed for nearly an hour after the second inning due to lightning in the area.

KATC News

KATC News

