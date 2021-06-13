Cancel
Why medical cannabis packaging poses accessibility challenges and how we can fix it

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is a part of the TGO column Medical Cannabis in Canada that takes a deep dive into the sector from the perspectives of patients, healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers and professionals that navigate it. Opening medical cannabis packaging is complicated and difficult for many patients, and this is intentional The Cannabis Act was developed with the purpose of preventing youth access, protecting public health, curbing the illicit market and ensuring the medical stream is not misused. As a result, equity and accessibility often take a backseat. “Packaging is a physical barrier to access,” says Ashleigh Brown, Founder and CEO of SheCann Cannabis , a community of over 5,000 patients. “We have had patients actually use hacksaws, pliers, or vice grips to get to their medication.” When a patient is experiencing pain, tremor, swelling, or other problems with their hands, Brown points out, pinching, twisting and squeezing is not easy, preventing access to the very medication that may help alleviate those symptoms. ‘This approach to labelling is misleading Canadian cannabis consumers’ Give Canadian cannabis producers more packaging and labelling flexibility Meet the cannabis moms and entrepreneurs that Facebook and Instagram are banning A 2019 survey from Health Canada estimates that around a third of patients use cannabis to manage arthritis symptoms and similar proportions for chronic and acute pain. For those surveyed and other patients managing conditions like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, packaging can present a unique challenge. “I can’t open my medication and it is a clear example of ableism in policy,” says Sarah Colero, a disability and medical cannabis advocate, who has been using cannabis to help manage ongoing complications like migraines and epileptic tendencies following multiple strokes. Colero has been prescribed opioids at various periods of her life and the process of receiving accessible packaging is simple. “When…

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis
IndustryFast Company

How can we redesign pill packaging to be accessible and sustainable?

When the blister pack was conceived in the 1960s, it revolutionized unit-dose drug administration by providing a cheap, light, tamper-proof barrier that preserved product integrity. But it was also a fine example of packaging design that facilitated user compliance. Through assigning the days of the week to each pill on the blister packs, a simple container became a handy memory aid for regular pill takers—a critical mechanism for those on the contraceptive pill where one missed day could result in an unplanned pregnancy. Moreover, the design deterred mass pill consumption in a way that pill bottles did not, providing an additional barrier for safety.
PharmaceuticalsKTNV

Efforts underway to help with 'Cannabis Use Disorder'

As more states legalize marijuana, there are efforts underway to develop drugs to help with addiction. Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat what's known as "Cannabis Use Disorder." Studies suggest 30% of people who use marijuana may have some degree of use disorder. It can include cravings, neglecting...
PharmaceuticalsThe Jewish Press

Hebrew U Reveals Impact of Medical Marijuana on Children

In recent years, the use of medical cannabis to treat sick kids is on the rise, although questions remain about the benefits and safety of such treatments. Now, a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has completed the first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis to understand better the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients.
KidsMedicalXpress

Understanding the impact of medical marijuana on kids: A meta-analysis

In recent years, the use of medical cannabis to treat sick kids is on the rise, although questions remain about the benefits and safety of such treatments. Now, a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has completed a first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis to understand better the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Understanding the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients

In recent years, the use of medical cannabis to treat sick kids is on the rise, although questions remain about the benefits and safety of such treatments. Now, a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has completed a first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis to understand better the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients.
HealthNorwalk Hour

Health care groups propose easing medical pot certifications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's largest health care providers proposed Monday that lawmakers drop part of the requirement for people seeking medical marijuana identification cards to obtain a physician's recommendation to use the drug. Under the proposal, physicians would still need to certify that patients have conditions such...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

Doctors And Patients Agree: Doctors Aren’t Good Sources For Medical Marijuana Info

While almost half of primary care patients used cannabis in the past year, only 18% consider their provider a reliable source of information. The majority of cannabis patients do not consider their primary care physicians a good source of information regarding cannabis, according to a recent survey. The results coincide with a growing concern about the lack of education doctors receive regarding the therapeutic benefits cannabinoids provide.
PoliticsYankton Daily Press

SD Launches Medical Cannabis Website

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the South Dakota Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Education, has launched medcannabis.sd.gov, a website to answer questions and provide information about the upcoming medical cannabis program set to take effect on July 1, 2021. “One of my jobs as...
Pharmaceuticalswebzworks.com

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE AVAILABILITY OF MEDICAL CANNABIS FOR PUBLIC USE?

As legalized medical marijuana has generated considerable controversy and attention among both the industry and the public. At first, it seemed the medical marijuana industry could pose a significant threat to pharmaceutical profits. Despite providing half a million dollars to the lobbyist group against cannabis, the same pharma firm has...
Texas Statedailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Texas Medical Cannabis Program Expanded

Texas’s Compassionate Use Program for medical cannabis is set to get (just a little) more compassionate, with changes put into effect by the state governor this week. Texas passed the Compassionate-Use Act in 2015, which made the state’s first legal use of low-THC cannabis products possible. The program was very restrictive and only allowed the use of cannabidiol (CBD) preparations that did not contain more than 0.5% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Originally, the compassionate use program was only for patients with persistent epilepsy.
Healthlangleyadvancetimes.com

Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Contaminants in some generic medications used to treat heart disease, diabetes and other common conditions could damage DNA, affect basic cell functions and increase the risk of cancer, suggests a study from the University of British Columbia. Corey Nislow, a professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, said the findings...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Berlin-based Cantourage provides Fast Track Access to the European medical cannabis market for international cultivators

BERLIN, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- European medical cannabis company Cantourage today launched its new and innovative platform, enabling cultivators from across the world to bring their product into the growing and profitable European market more quickly and cheaply. Already a price leader with a significant market share in the competitive German Dronabinol market, Cantourage and its partners now offer products in all relevant market segments – dried flowers, extracts and Dronabinol.
Environmentchainstoreage.com

Paying to ship air: How packaging can save your brand

When starting an online store, e-commerce entrepreneurs have so much to consider, including how they will drive more sales and set up shipping. For many e-tailers, packaging is towards the middle or end of their list of things to prioritize, but efficient packaging can be a cost saver and set you apart in the market.
Pharmaceuticalsthedailycannabisnews.com

Medical cannabis activists visit Westminster

Medical cannabis activists visited Westminster as part of a walking tour from Belfast to London to raise funds for the UK’s most vulnerable chronically ill in need of access to medical cannabis. In 2018, Billy Caldwell, who lives with epilepsy, successfully campaigned for medical cannabis legalization in the UK. However,...
Healthcannabisnewsworld.com

Australian docs advised not to prescribe medical cannabis for chronic pain

Australia’s leading pain advisory body has a recommendation for doctors in the country: Don’t use medicinal cannabis to treat chronic pain. According to the Sydney Morning Herald , despite the approval of the 100,000th cannabinoid script in the country, the Faculty of Pain Medicine at the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) is advising doctors to hold tight. “Do not prescribe currently available medicinal cannabis products to treat chronic non-cancer pain unless part of a registered clinical trial,” notes the recommendation posted on Choosing Wisely, a health educational campaign. Why medical cannabis packaging poses accessibility challenges and how we can fix it Women with known prenatal weed use had THC in breast milk for up to six weeks Chronic migraine patients who use cannabis to ease symptoms could end up with ‘rebound’ headaches: study Emphasizing there is “a critical lack of evidence that it provides a consistent benefit for any type of chronic non-cancer pain,” ANZCA points out the lion’s share of special access scheme approvals (more than 90 per cent) “have been for chronic pain of various types.” Beyond the lack of evidence regarding effectiveness, though, is the evidence that potential harms exist, “particularly in relation to sedative effects, interactions with other medications and neuropsychiatric effects” for products containing THC, the recommendation states. What’s really needed, the group argues, is “evidence from gold-standard studies that prove cannabinoid products effectively treat these patients’ suffering,” the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Professor Michael Vagg, dean of ANZCA’s pain medicine faculty, wrote this week in The Conversation, that both the International Association for the Study of Pain and ANZCA “recommended against medicinal cannabis for people suffering persistent non-cancer pain.” While some may regard the recommendations as controversial, Vagg noted some misconceptions persist around marijuana’s effectiveness when it comes to chronic pain.…
HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Why is access to medically assisted death a legislated right, but access to palliative care isn’t?

John started his first appointment in the Neuropalliative Care Clinic with, “I want to talk about MAID.” In our clinic, his request for medical assistance in dying is common. As legislated by government, I referred him to the MAID navigator. I had one request: that John wait to make his MAID decision until after seeing a community palliative care physician.