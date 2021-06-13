Gloves off for candidates in heated debate

In the final weeks of campaigning, Mino Lora has faced the same question over and over from her competitors: Did she support the Independent Democratic Conference in 2018?. The answer from the Spuyten Duyvil non-profit executive has been a consistent “no.” But that hasn’t stopped Lora’s competitors from accusing her of backing the IDC — a breakaway group of state senate Democrats who voted with Republicans until they were dismantled just before election losses in 2018 — based on what some might say is scarce evidence.