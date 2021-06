After a considerable amount of hype and buildup over the past year, the Superstar Racing Experience is finally set to launch: This weekend at Stafford Speedway, some of the best to ever step in a racecar will compete against each other in the inaugural race for the Camping World SRX Series. And true to its billing, the first race for SRX features a star-studded field of 12 drivers set to take on the historic half-mile of Stafford Springs, Connecticut.