Tallahassee, FL

Omega Lamplighters host father's day bike ride

By Micah Cho
Posted by 
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUUxW_0aSlQ58i00

Tallahassee men bonding through two wheels. That's what inspired the Omega Lamplighters to host its Father's Day Bike Ride Saturday morning.

That bike ride totaled 10 miles. This is the second year the Lamplighters have celebrated the men in this community while uplifting the next generation.

The Lamplighters provide a safe place for young African American men to receive positive mentorship after school.

Kids like James Tinmer said they're excited to have opportunities like Father's Day bike rides through the Lamp Lighters organization.

"I think it's very important because having a good support system, it allows for kids to have good examples from other people, and enjoy themselves as well with other kids and mentors," said Tinmer.

During the bike ride fundraiser, Omega Lamplighters was able to raise $10,000 for their new building.

