Yesterday was a double header on WCMY and the season came to an end for The Marquette Crusader in Baseball and softball at the Super-Sectionals at Wesleyan University. The Lady Crusaders lost to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1-0 in the class 1A super sectional. Pitcher Kaylee Killelea took the loss after giving up just three hits, no earned runs, three walks with 14 strikeouts.