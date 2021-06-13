Annie's Mailbox: Drowning in Stuff
Dear Annie: My husband is a good, dependable man, but he is a terrible hoarder. A number of years ago, we agreed on separate bedrooms, so he could be messy in private. When we bought our current home, it came with a garage and he was in seventh heaven. All of his "treasures," including things that had been in boxes for decades, would have a home. He would have the garage to himself, as well as the huge workroom in the basement. In return, I got the master bedroom, and the third bedroom would be for our books and household files.www.arcamax.com