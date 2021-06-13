Do Just One Thing

I've talked to you guys before about sleepwalking. It's something my Mom did, my sister does it occasionally, and I do it sometimes, too. Lately it's calmed down quite a bit. Husbando says if I do get up, most of the time it's just to go to the bathroom. I mean, I'd consider that normal. As long as I'm not trying to get dressed or go to work at one in the morning, that's fine.