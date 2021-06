There was an extended moment in 2020 where it seemed like pop culture as we knew it would cease to exist. The cancellations, closures, and indefinite postponements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were racking up and—while ultimately the least of our country’s worries—it seemed as if we’d be left to watch re-runs until further notice. But there was always hope that animation could push forward, to deliver entertainment not relegated to the Zoom chat window; after all, what’s more quarantine-friendly than recording voiceover in the confines of a sound isolation booth?