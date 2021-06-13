Something is Wrong

Secret IRS files show billionaires skip income taxes | June 20. I would like to add a little perspective to the article about billionaires and taxes. Amazon employs 1.3 million people around the world (World Economic Forum). Microsoft employs 163,000 (Forbes). Berkshire Hathaway — Warren Buffett’s company, which owns Geico, Kraft, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom among its 60-plus companies, employs about 368,000 people around the world (Forbes). The reason we have a middle class is because of wealth creation that is encouraged by our tax system. The article also failed to mention that our system has produced, literally, millions of millionaires. The article focused on old white men and did not give proper credit to the Black and women billionaires in our supposedly white supremist, patriarchal system. The article also failed to mention that the top 1% pay nearly 40% of all collected taxes each year (IRS.gov). Income taxes are only one of the kinds of taxes the Internal Revenue Service collects. And in case you are unaware of this, billionaires don’t actually need to be paid a salary.