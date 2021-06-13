Britain's 20 most amazing boutique hotels

Holidays: Expert on possibility of travel for vaccinated Brits. From here, the loch and the Cuillin Mountains sit before you. Behind the doors of this majestic property you’ll find contemporary, yet hugely relaxing surroundings with subtle colour palettes, wooden floors and wood burning stoves. It has 34 superb rooms with thick carpets to sink your feet into, Nespresso machines, Highland Soap smellies and Bose sound systems. Beds are dressed luxuriously with 300 thread count, 100% linen. Dining is exceptional at the Chargrill restaurant. As the name suggests, its speciality is steak and seafood. Nearby the Aros Centre charts Skye’s history and the pretty harbour is a hive of activity with fishing trawlers landing their catch and pleasure boats picking up visitors.