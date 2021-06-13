Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Britain's 20 most amazing boutique hotels

By Fiona Duncan,
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty years ago, the boutique hotel was born. Just as the advent of the country house hotel can be pinpointed to Sharrow Bay, a private home turned hotel in 1949, so the first ever boutique hotel emerged in London in 1981, and in San Francisco in the same year. They were, respectively, Anoushka Hempel’s Blakes Hotel in South Kensington and Bill Kimpton’s Bedford Hotel in Union Square, San Francisco. New York quickly caught up, debuting with Morgans, founded by Ian Shrager and Steve Rubell.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotels#Even Hotels#Britain#Uk#Blakes Hotel#Bedford Hotel#Jk Place#Upper House#British#Italian#The Old Coastguard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Petskentlive.news

The world’s most luxurious dog hotels

When money’s no object, there’s no limit to the level of extravagant pampering you can provide for your pup. It’s why there are hotels throughout the world catering to a dog’s every desire and demand, from queen size beds and poolside suites to gourmet menus. In these pup palaces, the world’s most indulged dogs can enjoy a spot of rest and relaxation in fabulous style.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of Britain’s best lidos

Another clear winner in the British seaside lido beauty parade. Built in 1935 in a semi-circular shape heading out to sea, Tinside Lido has striped blue tiling and retains the original changing rooms. It also has a backdrop of Plymouth Hoe. It’s open all summer, with a wide sun terrace, fountains and a pleasing sense of frivolity along with lifeguards and essential post-swim oriented cafe.
Lifestylettgmedia.com

“Where land meets sea”: North Norfolk's newest boutique hotel

No sooner had The Harper opened last year, it had to close before a guest had even set foot inside thanks to the pandemic. Now it’s raring to cement north Norfolk’s place as home to “one of the UK’s most distinctive new boutique hotels”. It’s been a long pandemic for...
LifestyleTelegraph

Britain's most beautiful seaside villages

The sound of lapping waves on the shoreline, huddles of children giggling as they hunt for sea life in the harbour and the smell of fresh seafood in the air – Great Britain is blessed with a vast and beautiful coastline, along which are dotted an abundance of quintessential seaside villages.
Travelfiftygrande.com

America’s Most Exciting Black-Owned Hotels

As the country observes Juneteenth, it’s an ideal opportunity to recognize the contributions of Black Americans in the hospitality industry, with a look at a dazzling array of Black-owned hotels. Each special in its own way, from gargantuan operations, cozy bed and breakfasts and establishments steeped in history, here’s a look at some of the most exciting Black-owned hotels in the United States.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

6 Of London’s Most Glamorous Hotel Lobbies

These London hotels sure know how to make an entrance, from gilt gold pillars, to statement chandeliers, and glass roofs, here are some of the most stylish hotel lobbies in London, and the design inspirations behind them. “The lobby of Claridge’s is at the heart of the hotel and, after...
Home & Gardenhospitalitynet.org

Le Marin Hotels Doubles The Boutique Beauty

Some travellers want to be pampered and leave the planning of their hotel stay to the professionals, while others prefer to take the reins and be the leader of their own holiday. Both are welcome at Rotterdams two new Le Marin Hotel locations: Le Marin Boutique Hotel (with restaurant Bar Bató) and Le Petit Marin Boutique Hotel.
Sciencelistverse.com

Top 10 Amazing Hidden Histories From The World’s Most Famous Places

The following locales are globally renowned, and it’s easy to see why. Rich with history, mystery, and natural beauty, they’ve captivated humanity for hundreds (or thousands) of years. In addition to lore and magnificence, they tantalize us with hidden stories that illuminate the murky past. — 10 Belize’s Blue Hole holds a clue to the Maya’s demise.
Lifestylebolnews.com

World’s Top 5 Most Expensive Hotel Rooms

Hotels play a vital role in creating the most significant and beautiful memories. But the main question is how much are you willing to pay for a night? What do the most expensive hotel rooms around the world have different than others?. Well, to be accurate money can’t buy happiness,...
Travelnewslanes.com

Visit the UK's most spectacular isle-based hotels

Holidays: Expert on possibility of travel for vaccinated Brits. From here, the loch and the Cuillin Mountains sit before you. Behind the doors of this majestic property you’ll find contemporary, yet hugely relaxing surroundings with subtle colour palettes, wooden floors and wood burning stoves. It has 34 superb rooms with thick carpets to sink your feet into, Nespresso machines, Highland Soap smellies and Bose sound systems. Beds are dressed luxuriously with 300 thread count, 100% linen. Dining is exceptional at the Chargrill restaurant. As the name suggests, its speciality is steak and seafood. Nearby the Aros Centre charts Skye’s history and the pretty harbour is a hive of activity with fishing trawlers landing their catch and pleasure boats picking up visitors.
San Francisco, CASmithonian

Five of America’s Most Invincible Hotels

SMITHSONIANMAG.COM | June 11, 2021, 1:04 p.m. After a rollercoaster 15 months of sudden closures and dismal occupancy rates, hotels across the United States are cautiously greeting travelers again thanks to a string of creative measures, with once-exotic technological novelties like laser temperature guns, HVAC filters and UV sterilizer wands now standard issue. But it's worth remembering that America's most famous hotels have survived crises other than Covid-19. The hospitality industry has had to adapt to wars, economic spirals, radical fashion changes—and yes, other, even more devastating epidemics—each of which forced somersaults that give new meaning to the contemporary buzzword "pivot."
Raleigh, NCtourtelegraph.com

A Civil War-era Mansion becomes a Boutique Hotel

According to Visit Raleigh, Wake County has more than 17,000 hotel rooms, but one boutique hotel aims to offer something different for visitors after converting a Civil War-era mansion into a new accommodation. The Heights House Hotel is steps from downtown, nestled among the trees in the historic Boylan Heights...
Lifestyleworldcapitaltimes.com

Eastbourne’s arty new hotel marks it out as a seaside town on the up

The airy restaurant-cum-reception of Eastbourne’s newest hotel, Port, has blush pink walls hung with local art above mid-century modern furniture, and is filled with the clatter of sharing plates being passed around. Sitting here, I find it hard to imagine how this boutique newcomer could provoke any controversy. - Advertisement...
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Caviar and deep-fried lobster: London's poshest fish 'n' chips

Britain’s poshest ‘chippy’ Kerridge’s Fish & Chips opens at Harrods in Knightsbridge. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge of the Hand and Flowers, the country’s only two Michelin star pub, joins Gordon Ramsay and Jason Atherton on Harrods’ roster of British talent. The concept. A British chip shop in the hallowed surrounds...
Lifestyleeastendtastemagazine.com

The Best Luxury Hotels in Kinsale

Located at the beginning of the famous Wild Atlantic Way, Kinsale is often referred to as the Irish Rivera. The harbor town of Kinsale is also known as the Food Capital of Ireland. This popular destination for both international and Irish visitors is full of friendly people, welcoming pubs, and award-winning restaurants.
POTUSTelegraph

23 amazing new hotels in Australia, from city spots to bush beauties

We might not be able to get there yet, but when we can, Australia will have welcomed scores of exciting new places to stay. Among the hottest new openings are treehouse suites in Daintree Rainforest, a working sheep farm and a six-star hotel in Sydney. Queensland. Flynn, Cairns. The people...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

The Park Hotel Kenmare: One of Ireland's most beautiful grand dames gets a revamp

This is one of the most beautifully located grande dames in Ireland, and it’s just had a beautifully executed revamp. Set in a pretty coastal town in County Kerry, the Park is legendary on the Irish hotel scene – the Brennan brothers who’ve run it for decades are also stars of hit TV series At Your Service, helping to turn around the fortunes of B&Bs and guesthouses across the country. So everyone was keen to see how their own one-million-euro makeover would turn out. The duo tasked this extensive ground-floor refurb to local-born, London-based designer Bryan O’Sullivan who turned heads with his award-winning bar at The Berkeley. And his wonderfully judged Deco-esque stylings have opened a new chapter at the Park.
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Novella to lead Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice

Belmond has announced the appointment of Marco Novella as managing director of Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice. He will take up the position from next week. Hailing from Milan, Novella has travelled and worked extensively throughout his 25-years of experience in luxury hospitality. He previously worked with Belmond at Villa...