Britain's 20 most amazing boutique hotels
Forty years ago, the boutique hotel was born. Just as the advent of the country house hotel can be pinpointed to Sharrow Bay, a private home turned hotel in 1949, so the first ever boutique hotel emerged in London in 1981, and in San Francisco in the same year. They were, respectively, Anoushka Hempel’s Blakes Hotel in South Kensington and Bill Kimpton’s Bedford Hotel in Union Square, San Francisco. New York quickly caught up, debuting with Morgans, founded by Ian Shrager and Steve Rubell.www.telegraph.co.uk