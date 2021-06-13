Cancel
Belal Muhammad Neutralizes Demian Maia – UFC 263 Results (Highlights)

By Chris De Santiago
 10 days ago
UFC 263 pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event is happening TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Round starts and both opponents are hesitant on the feet, feeling each other out and trying to get each other’s timing. Early on, Maia shoots for a takedown but Muhammad dismisses it easily. Muhammad would stick to his gameplan and keep his distance from the BJJ master. Maia wouldn’t stop with his own agenda however. He would attempt yet another takedowna backing Belal against the cage. Muhammad defends it well, with his hips where they should be. This strategy would be momentarily defused as Maia gets a fast takedown.

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

