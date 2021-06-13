Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Eddy Grant: 'The first time I heard of 'holidays' was when I moved to England'

Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment my life changed was on the Isle of Sheppey in Sheerness, Kent. I was on a caravan holiday with my girlfriend Anne, who is now my wife. I must have been about 18 and it was my first holiday. This was just before we got married – and I had a wonderful time. I like being quiet and almost alone. With my girlfriend, I couldn’t be alone, but it was the next best thing. I was a member of the Equals at the time, and that was where I found out we were set for number one. Some guys walked up to me and said: “Oi! It’s him!” They’d seen the cover of Melody Maker. That’s when I realised: Jesus, something has happened to me!

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Grant
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cooking#Johannesburg#Beat Club#The Backyard Caf People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
World
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
News Break
Theater & Dance
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

I Burn Time

Maya Abu al-Hayyat’s selected poems, You Can Be the Last Leaf, will be published in English next year. She lives in Jerusalem. (July 2021) Fady Joudah’s fifth and most recent poetry collection is Tethered to Stars. (July 2021)
Worldnewspotng.com

“First time I met Davido, we almost fought”

Popular IT expert, Victor Asemota has taken to his social media timeline to recount his first experience with popular Nigerian singer and DMW boss, David Adeleke better known as Davido. Asemota in his narration revealed himself and Davido met at the Kotoka international airport located in Accra Ghana. He disclosed...
Worldkelo.com

Abu Dhabi opens up free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free COVID-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders. There is no indication that the change applies to Dubai, the most populous emirate, or the other five emirates that make...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts left baffled over origins of Yemen's 'Well of Hell' - a 100-foot wide hole in the desert rumored to be a 'prison for demons'

Surrounded in mystery and tales of demons, the Well of Barhout in Yemen's east - known as the 'Well of Hell' - is a little-understood natural wonder. Closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, the giant hole in the desert of Al-Mahra province is 30 meters wide (100ft) and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 meters (328ft and 820ft) deep.
Worldadwoaadubianews.com

‘I was born normal but then I stopped growing’- Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) shares sad story for the first time.

Ace actor, Osita Iheme- known widely as Pawpaw has told Entertainment Express in an exclusive interview about the story of his life and why he’s a midget. The Nollywood legend, who formed an incredible onscreen partnership with another diminutive actor Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), said he was born just like a normal baby but for some strange reasons, he stopped growing at a point in time.
Economywopular.com

World's Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2021 Revealed

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan is the most expensive city in the world for overseas workers, according to this year's Mercer Cost of Living Survey. This is the most expensive city in the world for expats working abroad. Thinking of working abroad? The most expensive city in the world for expats may...
Religionanash.org

The Stories I Heard from Reb Mendel Aronow

Rabbi Akiva Wagner, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto, transcribes a few of the countless stories he heard from Reb Mendel Aronow, who was a link to previous generations of chassidim, giving a glimpse into his unique chassidishe personality and his one-of-a kind farbrengens. Together with the family of anash...
Public Healthsamfordcrimson.com

Covid: When will I get the vaccine?

People over 40 in England and Scotland are being invited to get their second Covid jab sooner than expected. The gap between vaccine doses has been shrunk from 12 weeks to eight because of concerns over the Delta variant. How can I bring my second dose forward?. Making the announcement...
Lifestylecumnockchronicle.com

Where can I go on holiday this summer and who with?

With the school holidays just around the corner, people across Scotland have one question on their lips: Where can I go on holiday this summer?. As Covid rates increase and bans on non-essential travel are implemented, holidays hang in the balance. Will you be able to get away this summer,...
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to make European debut in early 3Q21

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi (3L, Abu Dhabi Int'l) will make its European debut next month with flights to Bosnia & Herzegovina, ch-aviation schedule analysis has revealed. ch-aviation schedules data shows the budget carrier will connect its Abu Dhabi Int'l hub with Sarajevo 2x weekly starting July 12. This will be followed by a 2x weekly service to Yerevan, Armenia on July 13 and a 3x weekly flight to Tbilisi, Georgia starting on July 14.