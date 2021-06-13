Eddy Grant: 'The first time I heard of 'holidays' was when I moved to England'

The moment my life changed was on the Isle of Sheppey in Sheerness, Kent. I was on a caravan holiday with my girlfriend Anne, who is now my wife. I must have been about 18 and it was my first holiday. This was just before we got married – and I had a wonderful time. I like being quiet and almost alone. With my girlfriend, I couldn’t be alone, but it was the next best thing. I was a member of the Equals at the time, and that was where I found out we were set for number one. Some guys walked up to me and said: “Oi! It’s him!” They’d seen the cover of Melody Maker. That’s when I realised: Jesus, something has happened to me!