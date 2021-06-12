Cancel
Chastain disqualified from third-place finish in Texas Truck race

By Seth Eggert
Cover picture for the articleRoss Chastain’s climb through the field after missing the setup was for naught as he was disqualified from a third-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Chastain didn’t enter the top-10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 until the second Stage. His Niece Motorsports team were forced to play catchup in Stage 1. They missed the toe on his No. 45 Circle B Diecast Chevrolet Silverado. He finished Stage 2 in fifth.

