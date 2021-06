When life gets busy, take a step back and make time for family. We have some simple, fun ideas to keep those memories going. As much as quarantine stunk last year, it had some high points. One of those high points was the seemingly never-ending family time. As long as quarantine felt, I sure do miss all of the family fun that was had. If your life has gotten busy again with sports, errands, work, etc. and you miss that time with family, spend some time scheduling some family fun nights for this summer.