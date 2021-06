New Orleans, LA- After 14 months of limited activities and competitions the Bryant Women's Rugby program finally got to defend their 2019 National championship title. The women had stiff competition this year with sixteen of the best sevens teams in the country competing in the National Collegiate Rugby championships. This year was a little different then most, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was a "May Madness" bracket style instead of the traditional pool play style. Also for the women, all 16 teams regardless of status or athletic division, played in the same bracket. The Bryant Women is a D2 program, however they played against some D1 elite teams and held their own to say the least.