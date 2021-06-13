Invitation to Bid - FOR SALE BY OWNER Berkeley Electric

FOR SALE BY OWNER Berkeley Electric Cooperative Inc. Headquarters Facility 414 N. Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner, SC Situated on 32.25 acres, the site features eight buildings and approximately 440,000 square feet of asphalt/paving and 4,675 linear feet of fencing on the property. The flex-use property is located within the town limits of Moncks Corner and is surrounded by residential and commercial use properties. The eight buildings are as follows: -- Administration building, block construction on a concrete slab with stucco siding and a metal roof, 8,321 square feet -- Operations building, block construction on a concrete slab with stucco siding and a metal roof, 12,563 square feet -- Technical Services Building is a two-story office of metal frame construction on a concrete slab with metal siding and roof measuring 12,772 square feet -- District office building, Class D construction on a concrete slab with brick veneer siding and a metal roof, 13,661 square feet -- Garage, metal frame construction on a concrete slab with metal siding and roof, 3,600 square feet -- Warehouse, metal frame construction on a concrete slab with metal siding and roof, 7,077 square feet -- Equipment shelter with 20 open bays, 22,080 square feet -- Covered storage area, 2,432 square feet A softball field with a press box and two small dugouts, along with underground storage tanks, gas pumps, and a canopy, are also on site. Bids are due by July 13, 2021, and should be directed to Jack Williams, Williams and Hulst, LLC, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, 209 E. Main St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Bids should not be contingent on buyer financing. The sale is contingent on Berkeley Electric Cooperative receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Utilities Service (RUS) to sell the property. Berkeley Electric Cooperative reserves the right to refuse all bids. Possession of the property cannot occur before Sept. 1, 2022. Berkeley Electric Cooperative is selling the property in "as is" condition, without any warranties for any purpose. AD# 1943905.