Rushford, MN

No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
 10 days ago
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent agents to Rushford on Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting. A statement issued by the Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred Saturday evening when a Rushford Police Officer was investigating a reported violation of a harassment/restraining order when the officer discharged his firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire, which was reported around 6:30 PM.

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

Rushford, MN
Crime & Safety
Rushford, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Rushford Mn Lrb#Dover Assault
