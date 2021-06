Odds/Point Spread: Cincinnati (+100) Minnesota (-125) Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins (30-41, 4th in AL Central) play the Cincinnati Reds (35-35, 3rd in NL Central) at Target Field on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Reds priced at +100 and the Twins are at -125. The O/U has been set at 8.5. The pitchers who are expected to start are Wade Miley and Bailey Ober.