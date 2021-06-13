Clippers 132; Jazz 106: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George come up big in must-win Game 3
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers finished with a 132-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday at Staples Center, which bore implications for two reasons. The Clippers trimmed Jazz’s second-round series lead to 2-1 entering Game 4 on Monday at Staples Center. The Clippers also avoided facing a 3-0 deficit, which is something no NBA team has ever overcome in the league’s playoff history. The Clippers and Jazz will play Game 5 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.www.lcsun-news.com