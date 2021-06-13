Locals honor the Red, White and Blue

Members of Girl Scout Troop 18044, including Kailani Houghtby carrying the U.S flag and Adrianne Vigil with the New Mexico flag, present the colors during a Saturday morning ceremony at the downtown Chaves County Courthouse to recognize Flag Day, which is Monday. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14 in 1777 and has been celebrated nationally since 1949. During the local ceremony, organizer Juliana Halvorson welcomed the crowd; musician Tom Blake led in the singing of “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner;” Maliyah Juarez gave the prayer; and District 59 State Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), Sheriff Mike Herrington and Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh made remarks about the significance and history of the U.S. flag and the national anthem. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)