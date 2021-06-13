Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaves County, NM

Locals honor the Red, White and Blue

By Lisa Dunlap
rdrnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Girl Scout Troop 18044, including Kailani Houghtby carrying the U.S flag and Adrianne Vigil with the New Mexico flag, present the colors during a Saturday morning ceremony at the downtown Chaves County Courthouse to recognize Flag Day, which is Monday. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14 in 1777 and has been celebrated nationally since 1949. During the local ceremony, organizer Juliana Halvorson welcomed the crowd; musician Tom Blake led in the singing of “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner;” Maliyah Juarez gave the prayer; and District 59 State Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), Sheriff Mike Herrington and Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh made remarks about the significance and history of the U.S. flag and the national anthem. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

www.rdrnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Chaves County, NM
City
Roswell, NM
Chaves County, NM
Government
Roswell, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scout Troop 18044#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

(CNN) — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projected on Tuesday night. But the question that will dominate the coming process is much simpler: Can Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who raced out to a lead after an initial count of early and primary day in-person voting, hold on to his advantage?
ChinaFOXBusiness

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper says 'goodbye' this week

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper, The Apple Daily, is printing its final edition Thursday. The last edition comes after Hong Kong police raided the newspaper said police raided offices last week, arresting five editors and executives who are still awaiting their release and freezing $2.3 million in assets linked to the outlet.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
UEFAPosted by
The Hill

UEFA defends decision to deny request for rainbow lights at soccer stadium

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) defended its decision to deny the request for a rainbow lights display at a German soccer stadium to celebrate Pride Month. In a statement, UEFA said they fully support the wearing of LGBT rainbow colors, adding that their decision to deny Munich’s council request wasn’t “political”.
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.