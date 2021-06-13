Bloomington Community Band strikes up in-person rehearsals once again

The Bloomington Community Band is now in its second month of live rehearsals, after the pandemic halted their in-person sessions. And they need more clarinetists and flutists. Most of the members have been fully vaccinated, although a small minority has not. This is one of the situations musicians, of course, must navigate lately. The unvaccinated few don't worry clarinetist Nancy Wells, a registered nurse with a background in infectious diseases and who keeps up with current medial data.