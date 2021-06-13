Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington Community Band strikes up in-person rehearsals once again

Herald Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloomington Community Band is now in its second month of live rehearsals, after the pandemic halted their in-person sessions. And they need more clarinetists and flutists. Most of the members have been fully vaccinated, although a small minority has not. This is one of the situations musicians, of course, must navigate lately. The unvaccinated few don't worry clarinetist Nancy Wells, a registered nurse with a background in infectious diseases and who keeps up with current medial data.

www.heraldtimesonline.com
