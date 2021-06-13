Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Their view: COVID-19 vaccination incentive program needed

Herald Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis editorial appeared in the Columbus The Republic. What does cash, doughnuts, beer, and guns all have in common in 2021? Depending on where you live, they could be yours if you get the COVID-19 vaccine. In an effort to get more shots in arms, several states have created incentive...

www.heraldtimesonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incentive Program#Guns#Covid 19#Indiana University#Ohioans#Indiana Repertory Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalsthedailycannabisnews.com

Covid-19: Offering a cannabis joint as a vaccination incentive does not work in the USA

It was designed as an innovative way to promote Covid-19 vaccinations, but Washington’s new Joints for Jabs program is off to a difficult start. Officials announced on Monday (local time) that the state’s nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin running vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to every adult over 21 who was injected there.
Public Healthindianapublicmedia.org

Holcomb Still Opposed To Monetary Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s still opposed to the state providing financial incentives as a way to encourage more Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s as more states provide such incentives and Indiana’s vaccination rate continues to lag. Holcomb said about a month ago he was philosophically opposed to...
Collegesmybuckhannon.com

WVU to offer students, employees incentives for COVID-19 vaccine verification

West Virginia University will begin an incentive program for students and employees who have verified their COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 1. The program, which will begin July 1, is intended to increase the number of students, faculty and staff who verify their vaccination information by the Aug. 1 deadline. Incentives...
CollegesWHAS 11

Butler University to require COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Monday it will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The university said it would consider exemptions for individuals who have health-related, religious, or strongly held personal reasons against getting the vaccine. Those who are not vaccinated...
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Louisiana Healthcare Connections Promotes COVID-19 Vaccinations with a Special “Get Vaccinated. Get $25.” Member Incentive

Baton Rouge, La. (June 15, 2021) – Louisiana Healthcare Connections announced today the launch of, Get Vaccinated. Get $25. – a limited-time incentive campaign to encourage members to get their COVID-19 vaccine. When Louisiana Healthcare Connections members get at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 16, they can visit louisianahealthconnect.com/Get25 to claim the reward, which is loaded on their My Health Pays with debit card. If a member is already fully vaccinated, they can also visit louisianahealthconnect.com/Get25 by July 16 to receive $25.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Latino communities still in need of COVID-19 vaccines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Leaders in the local Latino community are shining a light on the need for COVID-19 vaccine resources. Rodolfo Gutierrez, the Executive Director of HACER Minnesota, works with Latino communities. He said the majority of non-English speaking Latinos and those isolated in rural areas have not gotten their dose yet.
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Gov. Tim Walz highlights COVID-19 vaccine incentives during Minnesota Zoo stop

Gov. Tim Walz made a stop at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Thursday, June 3, to highlight the “Your Shot to Summer” vaccine incentive. The campaign, which launched May 27, aims to get 70% of Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19 by July 1. The first 100,000 state residents who get their first vaccine shot between May 27 and June 30 are able to choose between a wide range of reward options including tickets to summer attractions and events, state park passes or fishing licenses. The Minnesota Zoo is one of the attractions included as a incentive reward, with an adult admission being offered through Sept. 8. As of June 8, 53% of the state population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Public Healththelundreport.org

Oregon Health Authority Finalizes COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives For CCOs

The Oregon Health Authority has finalized its plans for a COVID-19 vaccination incentive that could give Medicaid insurers an estimated $25 million for pushing up the inoculation rates of their members, an agency spokesman confirmed Friday. The final version of the health authority’s COVID-19 vaccination metric is vastly pared down...