Their view: COVID-19 vaccination incentive program needed

Gov. Tim Walz made a stop at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Thursday, June 3, to highlight the “Your Shot to Summer” vaccine incentive. The campaign, which launched May 27, aims to get 70% of Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19 by July 1. The first 100,000 state residents who get their first vaccine shot between May 27 and June 30 are able to choose between a wide range of reward options including tickets to summer attractions and events, state park passes or fishing licenses. The Minnesota Zoo is one of the attractions included as a incentive reward, with an adult admission being offered through Sept. 8. As of June 8, 53% of the state population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.