Rushford, MN

No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

By Andy Brownell
 10 days ago
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent agents to Rushford on Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting. A statement issued by the Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred Saturday evening when a Rushford Police Officer was investigating a reported violation of a harassment/restraining order when the officer discharged his firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire, which was reported around 6:30 PM.

