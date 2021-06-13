Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Guest column: White success is built on Black oppression

Herald Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Legomsky is the founder of Bloomington Refugee Support Network, and a racial justice advocate. The idea that white societal supremacy grew out of white privilege is not new, nor is the idea that such supremacy derives from a pernicious self-fulfilling prophecy. The greater wealth, employment, and societal success of white Americans are no Darwinian phenomena. They began with a rigid denial that African cultures were advanced, and resulted in a consistent discriminatory set of laws, practices, and teaching, powerfully advantaging white Americans.

www.heraldtimesonline.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Monticello, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Americans#Black Americans#White Supremacy#African Americans#Darwinian#Greek#European#Africans#Fha#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Douglas County, COGazette

GUEST COLUMN: Try this ‘Critical Race Theory’ checklist

Is your school principal denying that her school makes use of Critical Race Theory when you call to complain about it? If so, it’s likely that she’s either misinformed, or just spreading disinformation. Here below is how to tell the difference. There is a need for a checklist because as...
Posted by
Jenny Justice

I Used to Teach Critical Race Theory: Until my White Friend Called Me Fragile

Race and racism are complex topics in American history. And in American present. Prior to yesterday, I would have called myself an anti-racist. I am white. I teach Sociology. I read every book I can get my hands on about race, racism, racial justice, and yes, critical race theory in America. I vote for folks who do not want to make things worse for people of color, who in fact want to make things better.
SocietyCape Gazette

Blacks’ story is unique to American history

Robert Adams’ letter of May 31 reminds me of the Texas textbook authors who wanted to call slaves “workers.” If non-Christians were forced to be indentured servants, the native American Indian population was excluded, but suffered another type of genocide. In states or territories that outlawed slavery, slave owners (remember slaves could neither read nor write) use the ruse of indentured contracts, but the terms were often 60 or even 90 years, so a lifetime of servitude, nonetheless.
PoliticsGazette

COLUMN: Stop systemic oppression — of taxpayers

Because the concepts of systematic racism and critical race theory are being shoved down our throats via Hollywood, public schools and the media, it’s time to teach the real racism in Colorado — systemic racism against taxpayers. The concept of systemic oppression is, of course, that the privileged white man...
SocietyDaily Iowan

Opinion | A nuanced exploration of Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is the new existential threat that must be purged from our great nation, according to Iowa Republicans. Like the previous threat —Sharia Law— Republicans seemingly have little to no understanding about critical race theory, or its critique of American society: legal structures within the U.S marginalize Black Americans and other historically oppressed groups.
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Isolation Nation – silos of America

Many have blamed social media for the social and political isolation that has virtually eliminated any meaningful political discourse. Instead of thoughtful discussion, our political lives consist largely of illogical and unsound political rhetoric punctuated by angry shouting matches. While social media most certainly has a polarizing impact on politics...
Celebrationskoop.org

Bringing Light Into Darkness – Mon, June 21 @ 6pm

When Progress Is at the Same Time a Lack of Progress: Celebrating Juneteenth by ‘Bringing Light’ to the History of the Different Forms and Methods that Systemic Racism Expresses Its Oppression. Juneteenth became a national holiday on Thursday June 17th, 2021. We dedicate this show to the drastically increasing wealth...
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Juneteenth and the fight against an inclusive history

Last week, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth, the day that marked the day newly freed peoples in Texas learned of the end of enslavement in the United States on June 19, 1865, a federal holiday. Here, in Montana Juneteenth has been recognized through a calendar observance on the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth National Freedom Day since 2017.
SocietyJanesville Gazette

Gerson: I'm a conservative who believes systemic racism is real

The phrase “systemic racism,” like “climate change” and “gun control,” has been sucked into the vortex of the culture war. The emotional reaction to these words seems to preclude reasoned debate on their meaning. But a divisive concept can be clarifying. I know it has been for me: I don’t...
SocietyPosted by
Daily Montanan

The myth of the absent Black father

I am Black. I am a father. I love my children like nobody’s business.  I will not be invisible. I make this simple declaration because, even though involved Black fathers are the norm in the lives of Black children, we are dogged by a defamatory narrative about our supposed absenteeism. Are there Black fathers not […] The post The myth of the absent Black father appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SocietyFox News

Joy Reid ripped for claiming students 'learn a kind of Confederate Race Theory': 'This is nonsense'

MSNBC host Joy Ann-Reid defended critical race theory on Twitter Friday by arguing that school children are currently being taught "a kind of Confederate Race Theory." Critical race theory has been described as the notion that racism is embedded in U.S. institutions. It has often been compared to the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which is based on the belief that the first importation of the slaves to America in 1619 was the mark of the nation’s true founding.
SocietyCNS News

No, Don Lemon, It's Ideology, Not Race, That Divides Us

CNN's Don Lemon recently said, "We're living in two different realities as black and white people." But it is not race that divides us as much as it is ideology. If blacks and whites really lived in different realities, it would make it difficult for them to get along. However, Lemon, who is black, is positive proof that this is not the case. In his Washington Post interview, it was noted that he has "a bit of a lovefest" going on with CNN's Chris Cuomo. Indeed, Cuomo, who is white, likes to say during the handoff, "I love you." This suggests that Cuomo and Lemon share the same reality.