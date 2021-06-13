Guest column: White success is built on Black oppression
Diane Legomsky is the founder of Bloomington Refugee Support Network, and a racial justice advocate. The idea that white societal supremacy grew out of white privilege is not new, nor is the idea that such supremacy derives from a pernicious self-fulfilling prophecy. The greater wealth, employment, and societal success of white Americans are no Darwinian phenomena. They began with a rigid denial that African cultures were advanced, and resulted in a consistent discriminatory set of laws, practices, and teaching, powerfully advantaging white Americans.