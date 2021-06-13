Guest column: White success is built on Black oppression

CNN's Don Lemon recently said, "We're living in two different realities as black and white people." But it is not race that divides us as much as it is ideology. If blacks and whites really lived in different realities, it would make it difficult for them to get along. However, Lemon, who is black, is positive proof that this is not the case. In his Washington Post interview, it was noted that he has "a bit of a lovefest" going on with CNN's Chris Cuomo. Indeed, Cuomo, who is white, likes to say during the handoff, "I love you." This suggests that Cuomo and Lemon share the same reality.