UFC 263 results: Nate Diaz nearly pulls off insane come-from-behind win, but drops bloody decision to Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad ripped rival Leon Edwards for the Nate Diaz fight, saying that “you probably lost more fans than you gained in that one.”. Muhammad is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 263, and Edwards defeated Diaz via decision on the same card. However, while Edwards got his hand raised in the fight, most people remember the fifth round where Diaz rocked Edwards badly. The Brit was able to hold on and survive, but it didn’t seem like the type of elite performance that will earn him a title shot, and that’s why Muhammad wants the rematch.