UFC 263 results: Nate Diaz nearly pulls off insane come-from-behind win, but drops bloody decision to Leon Edwards
For the first time in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history, a non-title, non-main event will be five rounds as No. 3-ranked Welterweight contender, Leon Edwards, looked to finally “get over” at the expense of Conor McGregor slayer, Nate Diaz, on UFC 263’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Edwards and Diaz were originally scheduled to co-headline UFC 262; however, an injury to Diaz pushed the 170-pound bout until this evening (details).www.mmamania.com