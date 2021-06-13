Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 263 results: Nate Diaz nearly pulls off insane come-from-behind win, but drops bloody decision to Leon Edwards

By Thomas Myers
MMAmania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history, a non-title, non-main event will be five rounds as No. 3-ranked Welterweight contender, Leon Edwards, looked to finally “get over” at the expense of Conor McGregor slayer, Nate Diaz, on UFC 263’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Edwards and Diaz were originally scheduled to co-headline UFC 262; however, an injury to Diaz pushed the 170-pound bout until this evening (details).

www.mmamania.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ppv Ufc#Middleweight#Referee Herb Dean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCESPN

UFC 263 - Who's next for Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz?

GLENDALE, AZ -- One dominant champion retained his belt. Another lost it in an unexpected blowout. It was another fun night in MMA, as UFC 263 delivered plenty of storylines. Israel Adesanya looked terrific in his third title defense, a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main, a potential new star was born in Brandon Moreno, who submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for Nate Diaz fight: “You probably lost more fans than you gained in that one”

Belal Muhammad ripped rival Leon Edwards for the Nate Diaz fight, saying that “you probably lost more fans than you gained in that one.”. Muhammad is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 263, and Edwards defeated Diaz via decision on the same card. However, while Edwards got his hand raised in the fight, most people remember the fifth round where Diaz rocked Edwards badly. The Brit was able to hold on and survive, but it didn’t seem like the type of elite performance that will earn him a title shot, and that’s why Muhammad wants the rematch.
UFCmmanews.com

Leon Edwards Will Not Even Consider Jorge Masvidal Fight Unless…

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards has revealed his intention to wait for a title shot rather than fight Jorge Masvidal later this year. This comes after Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington is still next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s 170-pound belt. The UFC president’s comments came despite Edwards’ victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Nate Diaz takes aim at Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman in series of confusing tweets

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to express his frustrations with Kamaru Usman accepting a Colby Covington rematch instead of someone brand-new. It’s no secret that Nate Diaz is not in the fight business to make friends, especially given his stature as one of the sport’s top welterweights. After his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Dana White all but confirmed that a Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington rematch would take place sometime in 2021.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards says UFC 263 fight ends with Nate Diaz “out cold”

Leon Edwards has violent plans for Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Edwards and Diaz were supposed to fight at UFC 262 in a highly-anticipated bout. However, the Stockton native suffered a small injury and the bout was postponed to UFC 263 on Saturday. Although it’s on a card with two other title fights, the welterweight scrap will still be five rounds. Yet, Edwards is confident he won’t need five rounds, instead, he’s confident he will finish Diaz.
UFCmmanews.com

Leon Edwards Scoffs At Notion That Nate Diaz Can’t Be Stopped

Leon Edwards did not have kind words for his opponent Nate Diaz leading up to his big fight with the UFC superstar. Edwards will meet Diaz inside the Octagon at UFC 263 on June 12. Taking place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the Englishman will have a chance of a lifetime after an unfortunate eye poke caused an abrupt and sudden ending to his welterweight fight with top-ranked Belal Muhammad.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 263 Preview: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards

Tomorrow night at UFC 263 we will see the return of one of the biggest stars in the sport. Nate Diaz (20-12) is returning and it’s in the welterweight division as he takes on one of the very best in the world in Leon “Rocky” Edwards (18-3, 1 NC). This...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dana White: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards winner will be in line for a title shot

Top ranked welterweight Colby Covington is next to fight for a shot at the welterweight title according to UFC president Dana White. After that fight is made, the winner of the UFC 263 welterweight bout between no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and unranked Nate Diaz will face the winner of Covington and champion Kamaru Usman.
UFCESPN

UFC 263 predictions: Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

Saturday's UFC 263 pay-per-view will feature one of the most dominant champions in the sport in Israel Adesanya, as well as a rematch of one of the best title fights in recent memory between flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. But it's still Nate Diaz who could steal the...
UFCeastlothiancourier.com

Leon Edwards insists he will not take Nate Diaz lightly

British welterweight Leon Edwards will not be distracted by his favourite tag when he takes on UFC veteran Nate Diaz this weekend. The 29-year-old will do battle with Conor McGregor’s old rival on Saturday looking to stay in the mix for a world title shot after his last bout in March was deemed a no-contest following an accidental eye poke on Belal Muhammad.
UFCbardown.com

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards put on A SHOW in their five-round bout at UFC 263

Nate Diaz returned to the octagon for the first time in a year and a half on Saturday night at UFC 263 and he did not show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Diaz and Leon Edwards went toe-to-toe in a five-round bout on the main card, even though there wasn’t a title on the line, and the two fighters gave the packed crowd their money’s worth.
UFCSporting News

UFC 263: Nate Diaz lights up Twitter by rocking Leon Edwards late

Nate Diaz got one chance to steal a win Saturday night. After being battered and bloodied by Leon Edwards for four rounds, Diaz landed a clean right-left combo late in the fifth and sent Edwards staggering backward. At that point, the prudent thing would have been to press forward, throw...