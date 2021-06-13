Historic Constable Hall begins re-welcoming the public with events, celebrations

Constable Hall is reopening with a number of events planned this summer. Provided photo

CONSTABLEVILLE — Like life in general, historic Constable Hall is quickly “reopening” to connect with the community through a number of events.

The annual Father’s Day festivities are slated for June 20 this year because gathering limitations are so recently and continually changed, it will be different, according to the news release on the day.

“The Annual Father’s Day event has been scaled down, however, there are still plenty of fun things planned for the day and all is free!” said the release by the Constable Hall Association.

Open between 1 and 4 p.m., the gathering will be held rain or shine and will include a plant sale near the blooming garden, children’s activities and a scavenger hunt throughout the grounds. The gift shop, sporting a number of new items, will also be open for browsers.

The Hall’s renowned gardens are available for viewing but they will not be open to walkthroughs due to renovations which started during the pandemic.

“We got a big donation for the garden so that is being redone and made more handicap accessible. They worked really hard (last year) in the garden and the house but no events were held,” said Constable Hall Association Secretary Sharon Stewart.

The craft fair and car show that are normally part of the Hall’s Father’s Day festivities will not be held this year and the silent auction usually held indoors at the event is going virtual instead.

Beginning on June 14 at 8 a.m., the annual Constable Hall silent auction will instead be held online, hosted by Adirondack Assets Auctions.

Through 6 p.m. on June 21, bids can be entered for the more than 100 available items — from services to household items to collectibles — some of which can be viewed on the Hall’s Facebook page.

Winning bidders can pick up their purchases at the Servants Quarters on the Hall grounds on June 22 between 2 and 7 p.m.

Early registration for the auction is recommended by going to www.adkauctions.com.

“We are grateful to the many local businesses and community members who have donated items to this year’s auction. The generosity of our community is truly appreciated,” the Association said on the Hall’s Facebook page.

Another annual event, the golf tournament, is scheduled for July 9 at the Turin Highlands Golf and Country Club although the details are not yet available.

“We’re trying to do something big each month,” Ms. Stewart said about the changes.

July and August will see two new events for Constable Hall.

On July 11, the Lewis County Historical Bus Tour organized by John Constable, will bring passengers to the Hall and other historic sites in the southern Lewis area.

The Veterans Appreciation Day slated for August will include a “Cruise In” vintage and antique car show and some new activities that are still in the works, according to Ms. Stewart.

“People are still being really supportive of the Hall. We’re very lucky like that. We’re actually doing okay even despite COVID but we appreciate any help we can get and we welcome as many visitors as possible because it’s a wonderful place and we want it to be appreciated.”

The Hall is open Wednesday through Sunday, offering tours by appointment. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, tours of the Hall can be booked in advance or on a walk-in basis.

Tour appointments can be made by calling 315-397-2323.