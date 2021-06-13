Cancel
Rushford, MN

No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

By Andy Brownell
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent agents to Rushford on Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting. A statement issued by the Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred Saturday evening when a Rushford Police Officer was investigating a reported violation of a harassment/restraining order when the officer discharged his firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire, which was reported around 6:30 PM.

