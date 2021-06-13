Athing Mu Puts on a Show at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Champs with 2 Collegiate Records as Cambrea Sturgis (100/200) and Anna Cockrell (100H/400H) Also Double Up
The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships wrapped on Saturday from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and as she has for the entire year, Texas A&M superfreshman Athing Mu put on a show. Running in what will almost certainly be her final NCAA championships, Mu, who turned 19 on Tuesday, broke her own collegiate record by running 49.57 to win the 400 meters — her first individual NCAA title after finishing second indoors. Eighty minutes later, she returned to anchor the Aggies’ 4×400 and once again left mouths agape by splitting an incredible 48.85 to give Texas A&M a come-from-behind win in a collegiate record of 3:22.34.www.letsrun.com