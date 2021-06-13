Athing Mu Puts on a Show at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Champs with 2 Collegiate Records as Cambrea Sturgis (100/200) and Anna Cockrell (100H/400H) Also Double Up

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- In the seven-year history of college football’s four-team playoff, four teams have accounted for 20 of the 28 berths in the postseason. Alabama and Clemson have each made it six times in seven years, Ohio State and Oklahoma four times. Never have those teams accounted for all four spots in a given year, but since just two of them -- Ohio State and Alabama -- made the first playoff in 2014, they’ve taken up three of the four spots each of the last six years.