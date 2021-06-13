Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia’s Michaela Meyer Runs 6th PB of 2021 to Win NCAA 800m Title

Cover picture for the articleVirginia grad transfer Michaela Meyer had never competed in an NCAA track and field championship before this weekend. She made the most of her only opportunity as she pulled off the upset and went from third at ACCs to first at NCAAs, grabbing the lead from Clemson junior Laurie Barton, the ACC champ, in the final 50 meters to win in a personal best of 2:00.28 as Barton ended up second in a pb of 2:00.65. The third and fourth placers, Florida’s Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:01.20) and Claire Seymour of BYU (2:01.92), also ran pbs.

