After posting his best round Saturday, Dustin Johnson had his worst round of the weekend on the final day at the U.S. Open. The world No. 1 shot a three-over-par 74 to finish the 2021 U.S. Open with an overall score of two over at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Califonia. With a handful of players still on the course, he entered the clubhouse in a tie for 20th place.