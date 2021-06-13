Cancel
UEFA EURO 2020: Belgium Outclass Russia 3-0 To Make A Winning Start | Football News

By Latest News Post Team
latestnewspost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message of support to his stricken Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring, as his double helped the Red Devils open their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday. Lukaku gave Belgium an early lead in Saint Petersburg, then shouted “Chris, Chris, stay strong — I love you” into a pitchside camera during the celebration for his opening goal. Eriksen is recovering in hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing on the pitch during extraordinary scenes which overshadowed Denmark’s 1-0 home defeat by Finland in Saturday’s earlier Group B game.

