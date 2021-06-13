Food Shelf Life Testing Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

Due to the constant decrease in arable land per person and increasing population, there is an increase in the total food production which boost the demand for dinotefuran globally. Thus best grades of insecticides for high yield are offered by the key players to the consumers to increase productivity. Moreover, growth in the agricultural sector in developing economies in the Asia Pacific such as India further boost the dinotefuran market globally. However, volatile prices of raw materials used in the production of dinotefuran and stringent government regulations in North America and Europe are the significant factors anticipated to restrict market growth.