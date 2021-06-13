OU softball: What Joseph Harroz, Joe Castiglione, Patty Gasso said at Sooners' WCWS celebration

Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes a question from the latest edition of the Powercat Podcast and turns the answer by a GoPowercat.com staff member into text. This week’s question: During the June 9, 2021, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the discussion turned to Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione being upset that the kickoff time of this season's renewal of the OU vs. Nebraska game was set for an 11 a.m. kickoff to accommodate television. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald responded as spontaneously spoken on the podcast …