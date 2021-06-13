OU softball: What Joseph Harroz, Joe Castiglione, Patty Gasso said at Sooners' WCWS celebration
Oklahoma held a national championship celebration Saturday night at Marita Hynes Field, giving fans a chance to celebrate the Sooners’ fifth title. After being upset in the first game of the Women’s College World Series by James Madison and falling to the losers’ bracket, OU shut down Georgia and defeated the defending national champion UCLA to move on to the semifinal round. The Sooners then knocked off JMU, beating the Dukes twice to advance to the national championship series against Florida State.www.oudaily.com