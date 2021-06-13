Motorcyclist dies in head on crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Ohio man was killed Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed head on i9nto a pickup. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said 53-year-old Domonic Edward Sanchez, of Xenia, Ohio, was westbound on KY1376 approximately six miles north of London on a Harley Davidson when the bike collided with an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 54-year-old Ronnie Davis, of Highway 490 in East Bernstad.www.wtvq.com