Laurel County, KY

Motorcyclist dies in head on crash in Laurel County

By WTVQ Admin
WTVQ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Ohio man was killed Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed head on i9nto a pickup. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said 53-year-old Domonic Edward Sanchez, of Xenia, Ohio, was westbound on KY1376 approximately six miles north of London on a Harley Davidson when the bike collided with an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 54-year-old Ronnie Davis, of Highway 490 in East Bernstad.

