Directors Amber Sealey & Joe Berlinger Spar Over Their Ted Bundy Projects Ahead Of ‘No Man Of God’s Premiere
Directors Amber Sealey and Joe Berlinger got caught up in a feud, ahead of the June 11 Tribeca premiere of Sealey’s Ted Bundy pic No Man of God. The quarrel began with an email Berlinger sent to Sealey, after noticing interviews in which she discussed the glorification of Bundy in American culture. In these interviews, he felt she was comparing her film favorably to others made about the infamous serial killer—including two of his own—implying that past films had contributed to the idolization of Bundy, whereas hers does not.deadline.com