Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Abby Fowler of the Hurricane High School track team. Fowler, a senior, is the top sprinter at Hurricane High School. She has been a key component in the team’s success over the last four years and has qualified and placed at the West Virginia State meet every season in multiple events. Hurricane ended the season this past weekend, placing 4th at the WV State Meet at Laidley Field. Fowler was the anchor of the 4x100 relay team at the state meet, placing 2nd with a personal record time of 50.38. She also was the anchor for the 4x200 relay team which placed 2nd with a personal record time of 1:45.32.