10 Best Young Adult Books To Read In 2021

If your little one is an avid book fan, then you are likely to be found near their bedside when the sun begins to fade in the sky, reading of princesses or pirates, elves or fairies until their little eyes begin to fade like the sun. If that’s the case, you may be in search of new material. While preschoolers are certainly more attentive than infants, and storylines will begin to matter, most books for this age can be read fairly quickly, making them just long enough to satisfy your child without carrying over into bedtime too much. If you’re on the hunt for some fresh characters and plotlines for your child, our list of bedtime favorites is sure to help without breaking the bank.