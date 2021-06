New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones said his relationship with fellow quarterback Cam Newton has been good early in OTAs, and he's even gotten a new nickname out of it. The two quarterbacks are competing for the Patriots' starting job, which head coach Bill Belichick reaffirmed is Newton's to lose after the team selected Jones at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and would remain so until Jones or third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham were "ready to challenge and compete."