No one likes to think about death, but avoiding the inevitable doesn’t make it any less of a reality. Rather than be filled with anxiety and stress about the end of your life, you can give yourself and your loved one’s peace of mind by taking care of your estate while you’re still in good health. How do you imagine the final years of your life? We all want to pass on peacefully in old age, possibly in our sleep or surrounded by the people we love. No one wants to imagine leaving their families with confusion, chaos and even more pain during their mourning.