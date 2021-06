At the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, the U.S. men’s soccer team pulled off the unthinkable. They beat England. This result reverberated around the soccer world as the U.S. team was made up of part-time players. England on the other hand was full of seasoned veterans. Players who made a living off soccer. It is one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, and rightly so, but as great as that result was, it is still the best result the men’s team has had. That was 70 years ago, and yet here we are. Since the inception of the World Cup in 1930 the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), the USMNT has never made it past the quarterfinals of the World Cup. That’s not good. We are also far from improving on that result.