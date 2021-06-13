Christian Eriksen's life likely saved by the quick work of emergency specialists and his captain
If you follow soccer, you probably watched with worry, concern and shock the drama that unfolded Saturday night at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium. Late in the first half of the Denmark-Finland European Championship game, Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed to the field just as a throw-in was thrown at him. Danish captain Simon Kjaer immediately sensed the urgency of the situation and raced to his teammate as he lay motionless on the ground and made sure he did not swallow his tongue.