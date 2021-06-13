Christian Eriksen's life likely saved by the quick work of emergency specialists and his captain

You won't be able to shake the horror of Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsing on the field during their Euro 2020 opener with Finland in Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Saturday for a while. Hopefully you won't be able to shake the humanity that followed, either. Or the perspective that seeing paramedics fighting to save the life of a 29-year-old father -- a fit athlete in the prime of his career -- brings to all of us. Sports, career, money ... it all crumbles to dust when faced with what really matters: life.