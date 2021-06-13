Cancel
Festival

Ffflypaper to Present FREEFEST 2021

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFfflypaper will present “FREEFEST 2021,” a Juneteenth festival set to take place between June 14 – 18, 2021. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on opera-related showcases. On June 15, the organization will present “Beethoven, Ru, & Rihanna, which, per the company’s official website, is a...

operawire.com
Rihanna
Beethoven
#Museum#Opera#Brooklyn#San Francisco#Juneteenth#Black Liberation#Freefest#We Build The Block#African#The Empire Marching Elite#National Sawdust#Represent Collaborative
Festival
Festival
Society
Society
Theater & Dancedance.nyc

Ballez presents "Giselle of Loneliness"

Ballez reinvents the classical ballet canon with storytelling that champions the expression of queer, lesbian, transgender, and gender-nonconforming identities within ballet. Giselle of Loneliness, inspired by the tragic, romantic story-ballet Giselle, dives into themes of despair and madness. This reimagining reveals the experience of dancers tortured by ballet itself, and asks, “What parts of ourselves do we have to give up in order to belong in ballet, and how do audiences participate in this demand?”
Performing Arts1025theriver.com

Day camps present production

Members of the Southwestern College Summer Theatre Festival Youth Day Camp and Story Theatre Day Camp will present “THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE” on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. The show will be performed in Messenger Recital Hall in the Darbeth Fine Arts Center. The production is appropriate for all ages and is approximately 45 minutes. Admittance is free though a $5 donation would be appreciated. Members of the Youth Day Camp have learned about all aspects of technical theatre and design as well as acting.
Theater & Dancefactmag.com

Holly Blakey Presents: Phantom

Phantom is the first of a new series of original commissions from Fact. Filmed at 180 Studios, the work was devised and directed by Holly Blakey and features original music from Gwilym Gold, as well as costumes from London-based designers Chopova Lowena. Despite always working from an intensely personal place,...
Plover, WI
WausauPilot

CWSO to present Music in the Gardens

PLOVER – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will hold an outdoor chamber performance on June 23 at the scenic Village Gardens in Plover. CWSO musicians Steve Bjella, Mary Moran and Anna Cromwell will play a variety of chamber pieces from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2811 Porter Court in Plover.
MusicSpin

SPIN Sets Presents: ASW

ASW is a radiant and unique symbol for resilience and redemption. He’s undefinable and in constant evolution, never losing sight of his purpose. Surfing the tides of the unknown with grace and optimism, he is here to reflect the teachings of his journey through darkness into enlightenment, unto his music. The Seattle based producer/songwriter has emerged from the deep roots of his identity into the electronic sphere once again – only this time, as a solo artist ready to unveil a story that’s finally ready to be told. ASW stopped by SPIN to chat about his passion project/upcoming EP, Dahlia, some of his greatest influences, his mission towards finding inner peace, being a mental health advocate, spreading love, and much more. Be sure to check out his newly released single, “Roots” here.
Piqua, KS

And now presenting …

Buster Keaton is back in Piqua. Thanks to the hard work of Paige Olson, Shelia Lampe, Andi Lou Garrett and others, colorful new signs now adorn the entrance to the Buster Keaton and Piqua Museum inside the Piqua water plant building. The old signs had become so washed out from...
CelebrationsSo Md News.com

Folklife festival features online programs

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival presents “Beyond the Mall: Making Matters” June 25–27, a series of online events featuring master and everyday makers who find solace and connection in creativity. The weekend’s programs will include craft workshops, cooking demonstrations and conversations. The schedule and list of participants are available at the website s.si.edu/makingmatters.
Carthage, NC

Spring Piano Recital Presented

Nancy H. Eaton presented her piano students in a recital on Sunday, May 23, at Carthage United Methodist Church. “It was my first-ever masked, socially-distanced and sanitized recital,” she says. “In spite of over a year of virtual piano lessons, the students continued to make great progress and performed one or two solos.”
Musicazpbs.org

Arizona PBS Presents a Selection of Arts & Music

Explore our collection of arts & music-related programs airing on Arizona PBS throughout June and July!. The 41st edition of America’s Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, capped off with patriotic classics and a spectacular fireworks display over the Washington, DC skyline.
Tupelo, MS

TCT presents 'Something Rotten!'

Jun. 10—TUPELO — Back in the days of the English Renaissance, William Shakespeare was on fire. He was "The Bard," a playwriting rock star who cranked out hit after hit in the 1590s. Fans of the famed author and poet would fill the Globe Theatre for his latest comedies, histories and tragedies.
Chicago, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Indeed Presents Rising Voices

In partnership with Chicago native and award-winning writer, creator and actor Lena Waithe and her company Hillman Grad Productions, “Indeed: Rising Voices” was created to uncover, invest in and share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers across the U.S. around the meaning of work and the idea that jobs have the power to change us all. Indeed, the world’s number one job site, Ventureland and PRETTYBIRD filmmakers and program mentors Calmatic, Paul Hunter and Melina Matsoukas selected the 10 winning screenplays.
Kiowa County, KS

Twilight Theatre presents: Clue

The Twilight Players, a community theatre group in Kiowa County, performed Clue for the first of two weekends on June 11, 12, and 13 at the Twilight Theatre in Greensburg. Director Alyssa Brown was excited to bring some comedy to the community, especially after missing out on the theatre experience throughout the pandemic.
Jonesborough, TN

The JRT Presents 'The Sound Of Music'

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre announced the return to the stage of the well-known and much-loved musical “The Sound of Music.”. Because of renovations still in progress at the JRT, and after an intensive search by JRT’s artistic director, this production will be presented at the charming and historic Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton.
Theater & Dancebronxnet.org

Pregones/PRTT presents FLIGHT

With Flight, Anonymous Ensemble creates a new form of theatrical space that is live, interactive, and global in scope. Flight brings together performers and audiences in real space and from anywhere in the world in order to investigate expansive global issues and tiny revelatory moments in real-time. Within a stylized visual and narrative framework, we visit people around the world, in their own environments, with their own worldviews and their own words. Carefully blending reality and fiction, Flight creates an experience that is both engaging and transformative. Flight is a performance, a community event, and a conversation. Anonymous Ensemble is excited to partner with Pregones/PRTT to bring you the work of The Zorzal in Santiago, Chile, The Colibrî in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and The Bearded Headed Goose, in The Bronx, USA.
MusicSpin

SPIN Sessions Presents: Monolink

Always challenging himself to innovate and move beyond his musical stratosphere, Monolink is an articulate, active and ever-evolving artist bending the musical limits one project at a time. Monolink’s holistic approach towards songwriting accompanied by a vast history of technical training, makes him a well seasoned storyteller and composer. He’s a super concise and conscious creator, being diligent of all musical elements aligning in order to put forth a resonant message. He’s back with his most explorative album yet, and ready to divulge into its makings. Read on as Monolink chats with SPIN about Under Darkening Skies, the most challenging song to create, songwriting secrets, and more. Be sure to stream his new album here.
Minden, NE

MCP Presents ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

The Minden Community Players invite the public to get back to normal and visit the theater with their production of ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ June 18-July 4 at Minden Opera House. “I think the community is ready to get back to normal and what better way than to go back to...
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

NTPA Presents ‘Peter Pan’

North Texas Performing Arts Dallas presents Peter Pan the musical this week. The show stars Park Cites residents Cate Gould as Peter Pan, Virginia Clancy as Tinkerbell, and Isabella Obrien as Tootles. The remaining showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. June 18, 2:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. June 19, and 1:15...
Galveston, TX

Reminder | FREEFEST: A Juneteenth Festival 19

Broadway Stages is proud to support FREEFEST, a significant event that uplifts “Black experiences through youth, community, carceral justice, LGBTQ+, and artistic voices.” Inspired by BREATHING FREE, a visual album by Heartbeat Opera (Anaiis Cisco, filmmaker), FREEFEST commemorates June 19, 1865 (Juneteenth), when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Ector County, TX

Astronaut to present

Ector County ISD’s Bilingual and ESL (English as a Second Language) Department will host former astronaut Jose Hernandez today for bilingual summer learning. He will do two sessions with students, the first at 9 a.m. with first through fifth grade English learners, and the second at 12:30 p.m. with prekindergarten and kindergarten students. All of this will take place at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 N. Dotsy Ave.
Ontario, OR

Free stargazing presentation on Wednesday

ONTARIO — Individuals of all ages who are interested in stargazing are urged to attend a free introductory presentation on the subject on Wednesday. The class is offered in partnership with the Ontario and Vale community libraries as well as the Harney County library and Friends of the Owyhee. The...