Ffflypaper to Present FREEFEST 2021

With Flight, Anonymous Ensemble creates a new form of theatrical space that is live, interactive, and global in scope. Flight brings together performers and audiences in real space and from anywhere in the world in order to investigate expansive global issues and tiny revelatory moments in real-time. Within a stylized visual and narrative framework, we visit people around the world, in their own environments, with their own worldviews and their own words. Carefully blending reality and fiction, Flight creates an experience that is both engaging and transformative. Flight is a performance, a community event, and a conversation. Anonymous Ensemble is excited to partner with Pregones/PRTT to bring you the work of The Zorzal in Santiago, Chile, The Colibrî in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and The Bearded Headed Goose, in The Bronx, USA.