Rhinelander, WI

Local Sports Report 5-12-21

WJFW-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwoods - In an instant classic, the Rhinelander girls soccer team clinched a regional title with a win over Marshfield. After a scoreless regulation, the two teams added one goal each in overtime to force penalty kicks. Rhinelander advanced after a 2-0 advantage in PKs. In Division 3, Lakeland Union topped Amherst 3-0 for a regional championship. Ashland dominated Mosinee 5-0 to set up a sectional showdown with the Thunderbirds. In Division 1, Wausau West fell to Hudson by a final of 3-1.

www.wjfw.com
