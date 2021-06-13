Local Sports Report 5-12-21
Northwoods - In an instant classic, the Rhinelander girls soccer team clinched a regional title with a win over Marshfield. After a scoreless regulation, the two teams added one goal each in overtime to force penalty kicks. Rhinelander advanced after a 2-0 advantage in PKs. In Division 3, Lakeland Union topped Amherst 3-0 for a regional championship. Ashland dominated Mosinee 5-0 to set up a sectional showdown with the Thunderbirds. In Division 1, Wausau West fell to Hudson by a final of 3-1.