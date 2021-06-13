Cancel
Houston, TX

Company recognized for contribution to Benefit home

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Houston Builders Association’s (GHBA) Benefit Homes Project has raised more than $12 million for local charities since its inception in 1980. It benefits two local charities, HomeAid Houston and Operation Finally Home. Raising funds of this amount would not be possible without the donations of construction materials, supplies and services by GHBA members who share the association’s vision to “build a home for good.”

