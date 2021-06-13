Cancel
Melbourne, FL

Florida Tech Panthers Basketball Team Add England Native Sam Grant to 2021 Signing Class

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Tech head coach Billy Mims has announced the addition of Sam Grant for the 2021 men’s basketball signing class. Grant, a 6-8 and 200-pound stretch 4-wing forward, makes his way to Melbourne, Florida following a successful prep career across the pond The Wellingborough, England native played for John Madejski Academy (JMA) in the Elite Academy Basketball League (EABL).

