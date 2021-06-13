Florida Tech Panthers Basketball Team Add England Native Sam Grant to 2021 Signing Class

Drafted just last year at 12th overall, Florida Panthers prospect Anton Lundell had a lot of excitement float his way through his international competition and his Liiga play. It’s been so great to watch, that general manager Bill Zito even said he would “get him myself”. On June 7, he put those words into action as the Panthers inked Lundell to his three-year, entry-level deal. Now, typically when a prospect is signed, he’ll normally play in the AHL for a few years to hone his skills. However, Lundell is far too talented to be sent down to Charlotte and needs to be a plug-in the moment the next season starts.