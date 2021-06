Resisting/ Parole Hold: An officer stopped a vehicle on June 4 at 4:27 p.m. for driving 51mph in a 25mph zone as it was entering the downtown district and it pulled into the parking lot of Chase bank. The driver, Manuel Reyes, 49, of Woodland, refused to sign his citation, so he was placed under arrest. Since it was outside court hours, the driver was booked into the county jail.