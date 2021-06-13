Cancel
WDWNT Daily Recap (6/12/21): Magic Kingdom “Returns to Normal”, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Opens Early, Captain Marvel Joins Iron Man Coaster at Disneyland Paris, and More

By Shannon Robinson
WDW News Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Travelcastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Reopens a Day Early at Magic Kingdom

The wildest ride in the wilderness is back from refurbishment one day early. The Magic Kingdom attraction was originally scheduled to reopen June 13. To our surprise, it opened today. Guests quickly queues for the attraction. The wait time was 15 minutes in the early morning. The post PHOTOS: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Reopens a Day Early at Magic Kingdom appeared first on WDW News Today.
Moviescastleinsider.com

CONCEPT ART: Captain Marvel Joins Iron Man Roller Coaster at Disneyland Paris

If anyone is wondering what the Iron Man Coaster in Walt Disney Studios Park will be like I might just have the thing you're looking for. Guest will be able to fly side by side with heroes through the universe, this through the use of three screens in the Gravity Building. pic.twitter.com SRwfexOIVs The art doesnt just show Iron Man flying alongside guests on the coaster, but also Captain...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

CONCEPT ART: Ant-Man and Iron Man Restaurants for Avengers Campus Feature Hulkbuster, Quantum Tunnel at Disneyland Paris

And some more concept art for those in desperate need of it! This is a render of the former Blockbuster Cafe in the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris. At the center of this new assembly factory stands the famous Hulkbuster suit. pic.twitter.com STKv5rkU3w We also got a look at the concept art for the Paris version of Pym Test Kitchen, which is already open at the Avengers Campus at Disney...
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disneyland Railroad, Castle Refurbishment, and Pirates of the Caribbean Ahead of Reopening

We are just a few days away from the grand reopening of Disneyland Paris on the 17th. To celebrate this exciting moment, the Disneyland Paris YouTube channel has shared with us a special look at the maintenance of Disneyland Railroad and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as a backstage peek at the Sleeping Beauty Castle refurbishment in their InsidEars series.
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

The Return of the Disneyland Band Adds Extra Magic to Disneyland

Today the Disneyland Band made its return to the Disneyland Resort with performances at Disneyland. This is the first time the band has performed in the park since it was shut down last year. Its return brings back live entertainment to the Disneyland Resort and is a welcome added dose of magic to the Happiest Place on Earth!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Cast Members Return Ahead of Disneyland Paris Reopening

Disneyland Paris — home to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park — originally reopened its theme parks on July 15, 2020 following its first closure due to the ongoing pandemic. However, theme park officials then made the decision to close for a second time in October 2020 due to French government regulations. Originally, Disneyland Paris aimed to reopen on February 13, 2021, but that was not the case.
Orlando, FLMiami Herald

Fireworks back at Magic Kingdom, Epcot on July 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will relaunch its nightly fireworks at Magic Kingdom and Epcot theme parks as of July 1, the resort has announced. The nighttime displays have been on hiatus since the parks closed in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. When the attractions reopened, they did so without pyrotechnics and parades, two offerings that encouraged big crowds in close quarters.
LifestylePosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman “forced to change shirts” at Disney World as staff say her top is ‘inappropriate’

A girl was escorted to a store at Disney World and forced to change out of her top which was deemed inappropriate by staff. The 22-year-old girl said she was confronted by a member of staff who told her she was breaching the park’s dress code and her cropped top was “inappropriate”. She was then escorted to the nearest gift store to choose a new top to wear. She was visiting the park with her parents and sister last week when she said the incident happened.
Recipescastleinsider.com

Disney Parks and Delish Launch New Delish Loves Disney Magazine

Disney fans love a good Disney recipe! Disney Parks Blog found that to be especially true when they started the Disney Magic Moments “Cooking up the Magic” series last year. When Delish came to Disney with the idea of creating their iconic recipes, they jumped at the chance to share them! Available only on Amazon, Delish Loves Disney is 100 glossy pages specifically created and curated by the...
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Progress Continues on Magic Kingdom’s TRON Coaster

While patience isn’t our specialty, we have enjoyed seeing Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction take shape! TRON Lightcycle Power Run is Magic Kingdom’s newest coaster in the Tomorrowland portion of the park. Slowly but surely, we’re see progress as the coaster comes together. When the project was announced at the D23...
Travelstockpilingmoms.com

Disney's Pop Century Resort Review

OH HOW WE LOVE DISNEY! We missed last year due to covid and we were determined to go this year! When I was booking, our favorite resort wasn't open. So, we decided to check out a new resort we had never stayed in. I honestly picked Pop Century because of the Skyliner. We really enjoyed our stay and so I decided to provide a Disney's Pop Century Resort Review for our readers!