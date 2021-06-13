WDWNT Daily Recap (6/12/21): Magic Kingdom “Returns to Normal”, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Opens Early, Captain Marvel Joins Iron Man Coaster at Disneyland Paris, and More

A girl was escorted to a store at Disney World and forced to change out of her top which was deemed inappropriate by staff. The 22-year-old girl said she was confronted by a member of staff who told her she was breaching the park’s dress code and her cropped top was “inappropriate”. She was then escorted to the nearest gift store to choose a new top to wear. She was visiting the park with her parents and sister last week when she said the incident happened.