Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay Police Recognizes Property, Evidence Technician Bridget Eakins with ‘Going The Extra Mile’ Award

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized Property and Evidence Technician Bridget Eakins with the “Going The Extra Mile” award. Palm Bay police officials said Eakins recently transferred to the property and evidence section, and when she did, she took off running with her new tasks and quickly established herself as a valued member of that section.

