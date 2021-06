The Serbian, bidding for his 19th grand slam title, was pressured to dig deep to carry off the resurgent Berrettini, ultimately profitable 6-Three 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5. The match had appeared like a formality for Djokovic who breezed by means of the opening two units however Berrettini rallied within the third to supply an exhilarating conclusion to the quarterfinal, which even noticed the world No. 1 undergo cuts on his arms after a dramatic fall.